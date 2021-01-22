A cooler day ahead with temps in the 60s in Phoenix.
We have about a 20 percent chance for rain today.
Rain returns to the Valley for this weekend.
Plan on a decent chance for rain for both Saturday and Sunday.
Temps fall even more for the weekend with highs falling to the 50s.
Monday starts off wet too, with continued cool weather.
A winter storm is heading to the mountains too this weekend, so plan on tough driving conditions and significant snow accumulation above 6000 feet.
A third storm system, even stronger and wetter, will head into the state Monday and Tuesday. That storm alone could drop another foot of snow in the mountains and could net the Valley around ½ an inch of rain.
So far this year, we’ve only had .01 hundredth of an inch of rain and critical drought drips much of the state. A decent string of rainy and snowy days would certainly be welcome at this point.