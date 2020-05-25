A major heat wave is headed for the Valley of the Sun this week as strong high pressure tracks in from the Pacific and situates itself over the Southwest.
Today will be our last day of highs in the 90s for a while.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect Wednesday morning through Friday evening, and they may be extended through the weekend.
During this time, afternoon highs will be near or just above 110 degrees around Metro Phoenix.
We will come close to daytime high temperature records.
The average first 110 degree day for Phoenix is around June 10.
On average, we will pick up 19 days of temperatures at 110 or greater in a given year.
In the mountains, highs will range from the mid 80s to near 100 Wednesday through the weekend.
With the intense heat, occasional afternoon breezes, low humidity and dry fuels, fire danger will be high.
Air quality is also deteriorating this week. In Maricopa County, a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect today and will likely be reissued for several days this week.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.
Look for a high today in Phoenix of 98 degrees under sunny skies and a low of 71.
For Tuesday, we'll hit a high of 104 with a low of 74.