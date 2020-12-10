PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Phoenix-area residents woke up to something we haven’t seen in nearly four months – rain! It wasn’t a deluge, but a steady fall soaked streets throughout the Valley and sent early morning commuters scrambling to find their long-unused umbrellas.

Rain -- FINALLY! We finally have rain in the Valley after a 110-day dry streak. Click for details.

Our 110-day dry stream officially came to an end when Sky Harbor International Airport picked up about 0.01 inch of rain late Wednesday night.

🔗 Rainfall totals in Arizona

"This is a big deal for us," Arizona's Weather Authority meteorologist April Warnecke said. "It's our first rain in 110 days."

There were no flash-flood warnings, but there was enough rain to cause some mild ponding in some areas, and plenty to make Valley roadways slick.

"This is the real deal and it's coming down at a good clip," said Arizona's Weather Authority meteorologist Ian Schwartz, who was out and about in the East Valley with his purple polka-dot umbrella.

1:37 100% chance of a purple umbrella with polka dots With his distinctive purple polka-dot umbrella, Arizona's Weather Authority meteorologist Ian Schwartz was out and about in the East Valley Th…

In addition to rain in the desert, Flagstaff and some of the higher elevations were looking at the possibility of snow as low as 6,000 feet. Areas above 9,000 feet could see 6 or more inches of snow.

After a soggy morning, the showers were expected to clear by Thursday evening.