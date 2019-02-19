FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A big winter storm will hit northern Arizona starting late Wednesday night and isn't expected to let up until Friday night.
Many school districts are already planning on closing schools or having delays as some areas are set to get over 2 feet of snow.
Below is a list of school closures or delays known so far. This list will be updated as more information comes in.
School closures or delays
Blue Ridge School District: School is canceled for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 21-22. This cancellation includes all school activities and events.
Camp Verde Unified School District: All schools are closed on Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22 for weather conditions.
Clarkdale-Jerome School District: Schools closed on Thursday, Feb. 21 due to weather conditions.
Chino Valley Schools: In anticipation of severe winter weather, Chino Valley Schools will be operating on a 2 hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. All schools will start 2 hours later than normal. All buses will run 2 hours later for pickups. Depending on the severity of weather, this may turn into a cancellation. Please check here for updates.
Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District: All schools are canceled on Thursday, Feb. 21 and all sports, after school events and field trips scheduled for Thursday and Friday are canceled. Should a closure or early dismissal come up on Friday, it will be broadcast over radio on 105.7 FM or 1600 AM between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Embry-Riddle: Schools and all activities including flight operations are closed on Thursday in Prescott.
Holbrook Unified School District: The Holbrook Unified School District announced that all schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22 due to the winter storm.
Kayenta Unified School District: All school classes canceled on Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22 due to weather.
Flagstaff Unified School District: All schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 21.
Northern Arizona University: All classes are canceled on Thursday, Feb. 21 due to weather conditions.
Northland Pioneer College: All classes are canceled on Thursday and Friday due to weather conditions.
Page Unified School District: All schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22.
Payson Unified School District: All Payson schools will have a snow day on Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday, Feb. 22.
Prescott Unified School District: All schools will have a snow day on Thursday, Feb. 21.
Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District: All schools closed on Thursday, Feb. 21 due to weather conditions.
Show Low Unified School District: All Show Low schools will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 21 and Friday Feb. 22. School will resume at its regularly scheduled time on Monday, Feb. 25.
Winslow Unified School District: Winslow schools will have a snow day on Friday, Feb. 22.
Yavapai College: All morning and evening classes are canceled and all campuses and centers throughout Yavapai County will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 21.
All Yavapai College facilities (pools, libraries, fitness centers, tennis courts, etc.), or any other scheduled activity or meeting, is cancelled. Additionally, the Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center on the Prescott Campus will also be closed on Thursday, Feb. 21.
