A wet and windy start to our Mother's Days in the valley and around Arizona. for the rest of tonight. We can't rule out a pop-up shower or storm this in the Valley, but the best coverage of storms will be in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona.
Any storms that do develop will have the potential to kick out a quick 0.25" of rain and wind gusts of up to 50 mph. However, most of these storms will be relatively dry and will produce lightning, which will increase the threat of wildfire ignitions.
For Monday, the storm should exit east and out of Arizona. Most of us will dry out Monday bit lingering moisture and daytime heating will bring a chance for isolated thunderstorms in eastern Arizona. Mainly in the white mountains.
Tuesday, a drier air mass will move into the state from the west, as low pressure will set up to our northwest and high pressure to the east of us. This will bring gusty winds around Arizona for the first half of the week.
Temperatures will also gradually cool, with afternoon highs around the Valley dropping back to the low 90s by Wednesday.