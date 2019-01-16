A nice day is ahead for your Thursday in the Valley.
Plan on sun and increasing clouds overnight as a weak storm system passes to the north of Phoenix.
We could see a few showers overnight in the Valley, but if we do see anything it should be pretty limited stuff.
Spotty rain and snow will impact the mountains Thursday, but snow totals will be limited as well. One to a few inches is possible above 6000 feet.
By Friday afternoon we should see drying in Arizona and sunshine.
Your weekend looks great with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60's low 70's in Phoenix.
Next week looks like it will be dry too.
Have a great day!