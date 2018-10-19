What a wonderful Friday - we started out the day with temps in the 50's and 60's and highs today will be in the upper 80's.
Changes are ahead this weekend, as another Pacific storm system moves our way. A low pressure system developing off the coast of Southern California will bring a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the state, including the Valley, both Saturday and Sunday. For the Valley, rain chances are near about 20% for both days. Rainfall totals should be light, near 1/10 of an inch.
In the Valley, temperatures will still peak near 90 on Saturday and in the upper 80s on Sunday. Rain chances are slim for Monday before sunny skies and quiet weather return for the rest of next week.
