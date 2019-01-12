A Pacific low pressure system is bringing Valley rain showers and high country snow this weekend in Arizona.
Saturday starts off dry, but clouds will increase through the day. By Saturday evening, the Valley will see light showers spread from west to east, with the bulk of the rain during the overnight hours. The showers should end by Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will be low, ranging from .05" to .10."
In terms of snow, timing will be from Saturday evening through noon Sunday. Snow levels will drop to about 5500 feet with one to three inches of snow expected above 5500 feet. Driving conditions will be challenging to maneuver with icy roads and reduced visibility during this time.
Conditions dry out Sunday afternoon through Monday before another weather disturbance brings a chance of showers Tuesday.
Unsettled weather continues Thursday as yet another storm brings Valley rain and high country snow.
For Phoenix, look for partly cloudy skies Saturday with a 30 percent chance of showers Saturday evening and a high of 68. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 64. Morning lows will be in the 40s. Highs remain in the 60s next week with rain chances Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.