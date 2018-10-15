Get ready for another chance of light rain later today with breezy conditions. This is from an area of low pressure is developing over Arizona, and as it does, it will draw moisture into the state from Mexico and New Mexico.
Light rain will be with us thru Tuesday morning we are expecting totals of about .05" to .10". The big story will be the snow on the rim, snow levels will dip to about 6000 feet Monday night and Tuesday along the Mogollon Rim. 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible here. Snow levels in the White Mountains will dip to about 8000 feet during this time frame.
Conditions will dry out Wednesday through Friday for the Valley, but unsettled weather will remain in the high country.
By Saturday, forecast models show another system will hit Arizona and bring more rain through Sunday. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for this time of the year, but a gradual warm up will begin Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.
