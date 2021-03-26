The storm system impacting Arizona on Friday is producing scattered rain and snow showers in northern Arizona. None of the accumulations are expected to be huge, but it’s a reminder that a bit of winter is trying to hang on. It’s been a cloudy day around the Valley with temperatures in the 60s and a few light showers. We expect that chance for light showers into the evening hours.
After that, as we begin the weekend, we’re going to see a warm change. From the 60s on Friday, we expect highs in the upper-70s on Saturday and mid-80s on Sunday. A ridge of high pressure is going to bring us the warm weather. On Monday, we’ve currently have a 90 in the forecast. That would be the first one of the year. But if not Monday, later next week for sure. We’ve got forecast highs in the low-90s for Thursday and Friday of next week.
With less than a week left of March, our average high has been 75 in Phoenix, with an average low of 51. That’s about one and a half degrees below the averages, though the last few days of the month may change that trend.
The long-range forecast for the monsoon continues to be modestly bullish, with better chances for above-average rainfall than below average.