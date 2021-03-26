There's about a 30% chance of scattered, light showers mainly this afternoon. Look for a high in the Valley of just 66 degrees today.

The storm system impacting Arizona on Friday is producing scattered rain and snow showers in northern Arizona. None of the accumulations are expected to be huge, but it’s a reminder that a bit of winter is trying to hang on. It’s been a cloudy day around the Valley with temperatures in the 60s and a few light showers. We expect that chance for light showers into the evening hours.

After that, as we begin the weekend, we’re going to see a warm change. From the 60s on Friday, we expect highs in the upper-70s on Saturday and mid-80s on Sunday. A ridge of high pressure is going to bring us the warm weather. On Monday, we’ve currently have a 90 in the forecast. That would be the first one of the year. But if not Monday, later next week for sure. We’ve got forecast highs in the low-90s for Thursday and Friday of next week.

With less than a week left of March, our average high has been 75 in Phoenix, with an average low of 51. That’s about one and a half degrees below the averages, though the last few days of the month may change that trend.

The long-range forecast for the monsoon continues to be modestly bullish, with better chances for above-average rainfall than below average.

 

