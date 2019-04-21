The cooler temperatures and occasional breezy winds will continue across Arizona, as a low-pressure system impacts us for the start of the week.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage across the high country Monday and Tuesday. The Valley should not see any rain.
Starting Wednesday high pressure builds back into Arizona. Temperatures will warm each day, and Phoenix may see 100 by Friday.
Remember to stay hydrated and keep cool inside in the air conditioning as much as possible.
Have a great week.