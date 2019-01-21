We will see less wind Tuesday compared to Monday when a dry cold front pushed into the region.
It sure was gusty Monday with some wind gusts nearing 70 mph in eastern Arizona.
Highs today will be on the mild side in the valley, topping out around 65 degrees in Phoenix.
Plan on sunny skies with some breezes here and there.
The strongest winds will be on the west side of the state, some gusts could reach 40 mph along the lower Colorado River.
High pressure builds for the end of the week with warmer temps and sunshine on the way.
Highs climb to around 70 by Thursday in Phoenix.
