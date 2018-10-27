Sunny skies and warm temperatures will be the weather story this weekend as high pressure builds into the region from the west.

It's warming up this weekend as temperatures around the valley soar into the 90s.
 
For the high country temperatures will sit almost 10 degrees above normal in the mid to upper 60s.

Warm weather is being brought on by the area of high pressure that is pushing in from the west.

This will be the dominant weather features through Monday before a slight cool front sweeps through our region.

Dry north winds should remain in place through midweek.

By Halloween, temperatures will cool into the upper 70s but it won’t last long by Thursday we are warming up again.

