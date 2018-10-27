Warm weather is being brought on by the area of high pressure that is pushing in from the west.
This will be the dominant weather features through Monday before a slight cool front sweeps through our region.
Dry north winds should remain in place through midweek.
By Halloween, temperatures will cool into the upper 70s but it won’t last long by Thursday we are warming up again.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
