A series of storm systems will be passing mainly to the north of Arizona, bringing us cooler air, breezes and a few showers in the mountains. As a result, temperatures are going to continue well below normal through next week.
Friday’s high will only make it into the upper-70s. The weekend we’ll sit in the mid-80s but by Monday we cool back down to 78 degrees for an afternoon high. Tuesday thru Friday of next week we’ll see temps in the 80s, but that’s below normal for this time of year.
No rain is in the forecast for the next week.