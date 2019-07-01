Dry and hot for the start of July with only little changes expected through out the week.
Much drier air moving into the state will lend to minimal shower activity the next few days. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times.
A bit of cooler air moves into Arizona midweek thanks to an area of low pressure that is moving into the Pacific Northwest. This will bring temperatures back down to normal (aka 107) by Wednesday.
For the end of the week, temperatures will stay at if not just below normal, clouds will increase and we will start to see showers and isolated thunderstorms begin to pop again over the eastern half of the state.