A ridge of high pressure is building into Arizona from the southwest. As it moves our way, we’ll see warmer temperatures for the weekend. Saturday’s high will be 91 while on Sunday, we’ll be up around 93 degrees. Monday we’ll also see highs in he low-90s.
After that, a trough of low pressure will push across mainly northern Arizona. And while it won’t bring us much in the way of rain chances, it will bring breezes, clouds and cooler temperatures. Valley highs on Tuesday will be in the upper-80s, but by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we’ll see highs in the low 80s.
No rain is in the forecast through the end of the month. Halloween Day is looking sunny with a high around 82.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
