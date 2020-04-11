An area of low pressure tracking through Southern Arizona this afternoon and evening will bring a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms to the state.
For Easter Sunday another cold front will begin to sweep through the state. This one will take it's time and impact us through early Tuesday morning.
The storm will help produce more showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms, especially in northern Arizona.
Winds will be gusty ahead of the cold front on Sunday, with southwest gusts of 35 mph possible in northern Arizona, and 15 to 20 mph gusts in the Valley during the afternoon hours.
Shower chances for the Valley will be at about 10 percent Sunday evening and bump up to 20 percent Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Snow levels start at 8000 feet Sunday night then drop to 7000 feet Monday morning, with little accumulation expected above 7000 feet.
Temperatures will remain below normal with this next system upper 70s to low 80s the next few days.
After that we dry out and warm up with highs in the upper 80s through next Friday.