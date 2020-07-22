We are dealing with another day with temperatures above average, highs today will be around 108. One thing you will notice is the moisture in the air, the dew points are climbing and that is increasing the chance of storms.
There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm later today. There will be a better chance of storms for Thursday and Friday. We could see all the ingredients of a good monsoon storm. Blowing dust, heavy rain, and lighting are all possible.
The good news is the temperatures will start to fall as well, we will see below average temperatures thru Sunday. In fact Saturday's forecast high will be below 100 degrees.
Enjoy it because it looks like things will dry out next week and heat back up.