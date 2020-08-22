Very humid conditions across the state as a surge of moisture pushes in. Temperatures are increasing as well, leaving us feeling hot and sticky.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms can be expected in the high country this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be across the Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, northwest Arizona, and far southeast Arizona.
The main threats with these storms will be brief, heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning, small hail, and strong winds.
Storm chance for the Valley tonight are pretty slim.
For Sunday, high pressure situated across the Four Corners region, and heating is expected to be sufficient. We have decent chances to see storms in the Valley during the afternoon and evening hours. Deep moisture remains in place, instability increases, and steering flow remains favorable for storms across the mountains to track towards the desert, sending outflows that may spawn storm development for the Metro Phoenix area.
Early next week, some drying starts to take place in the Valley, so storm chances will once again be slim for at least the first half of the week.
Temperature-wise, the Valley will see highs near 110 Sunday. Temperatures look to hit levels at or above 110 for all of next week.
Excessive Heat Watches are in effect for Metro Phoenix and the southern deserts Monday morning through Thursday evening. Smoke continues to drift into Arizona from wildfires across the region, so a High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Sunday in Maricopa County.