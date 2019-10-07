Summer may be over, but the warm weather isn't done with us yet!
Morning lows in the Valley will be quite nice, hovering in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Later on this afternoon though highs will climb to the upper 90's.
Most locations should avoid 100 degrees, but it will be close!
Tuesday will hold some heat too, but cooler weather is on the way for the end of the week.
A low pressure system will swing toward Arizona Wednesday into Thursday. It lacks moisture, but will kick up the wind and drop our temps into the mid 80s.
Plan on a few windy days in northern Arizona with gusts nearing 40 mph on Wednesday.
Temps will climb again for the weekend, with highs reaching the low 90's in Phoenix.
Have a great day!