In the wake of storms that brought dust, rain, lightning and wind to parts of the Valley yesterday evening, the Valley should stay generally mostly sunny and dry today with cooler temps.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers or storms this evening in the Valley as a departing area of low pressure rides through eastern Arizona to Colorado, but the bulk of storm action will be in the high country. The main threats from scattered storms in the mountains will be lightning and flash flooding.
By Monday, a Pacific storm will approach the region from the northwest. This will keep storm chances at 20 percent for the Valley, with the potential for more organized storms in the mountains. The storm will move out of the area on Tuesday, and the rest of the week looks pretty dry for Metro Phoenix.
For Phoenix today, look for mostly sunny skies and a humid 99 degrees for the high with a low of 82. There's a 20 percent chance of storms tonight. On Monday, partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of storms and a high of 98. Tuesday will be a sunny 99 with 103 and sunshine on Wednesday.