Temps will start out on the 70's this morning in Phoenix.
Plan on a high of around 101 for your Tuesday with breezy and sunny conditions.
It looks like the wind will peak mid-morning as a weak cold front jogs across eastern and central Arizona.
High pressure will start to build back into the region by the time we get to the end of the week in Arizona.
Highs start to climb to around 105 degrees by Thursday. The normal high for this time of the year is 95 degrees.
We will stay dry as we head into the weekend. Temps will drop just a bit, with highs falling to around 102 by Sunday.
