FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Classes are canceled in high country at least on Wednesday, due to a major snowstorm and dangerous driving conditions impacting travel across northern Arizona.

The winter weather has cancelled classes at least in the three K-12 districts listed below:

Blue Ridge Unified Superintendent Mike Wright says on a Facebook post that schools reopening on Thursday will depend on snow conditions throughout the day on Wednesday. He is asking parents and students to not report to campus so that snow removal can take place effectively at its schools.

Food service, school, and before/after school care will be closed on Wednesday at Flagstaff Unified School District according to their website. Additional closures or school delays will be based on the weather forecast and snow conditions. The district plans to make up Wednesday's snow day on Monday, April 25.

"In anticipation of this storm, WUSD # 2 is cancelling all school for WEMS and WHS for tomorrow (2/23/22)," Williams Unified says in a Facebook post. They also say that all of their offices will be closed and will still have their scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Viking Grill.

Prescott Unified School District announced Wednesday morning on Facebook that school will be closed for a 'full snow day'. They say, their "snow team has been out on the roads since 2:30 AM watching the storm develop later than forecasted. Since calling the delay the temperatures have dropped and the snow is accumulating quickly. The forecast continues to call for snow throughout the day".

Yavapai College announced their school closure just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday stating all classes and offices will be closed.

Traffic Closures

The Arizona Department of Transportation says eastbound Interstate 40 is closed east of Kingman at milepost 71 because of wet roads. Traffic is being diverted onto US 93. I-40 is also closed eastbound at Ash Fork, with drivers being asked to used SR-89. Traffic has reopened going westbound on I-40 in that area.

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff to open at 10 a.m.

Norhtern Arizona University says their Flagstaff campus won't be opening until at least 10 a.m. as dangerous driving conditions and heavy snowfall continues in the area. All classes that are scheduled to start before 10 a.m. have been canceled. NAU confirmed that their campus has reopened.

Hey Jacks! @NAU will be back up and running at 10 a.m. Per previous notification, we are encouraging that classes and work be conducted remotely to the extent possible. — José Luis Cruz Rivera (@NAUPresident) February 23, 2022

City of Flagstaff operating on a late start

The City of Flagstaff announced just after 6 a.m. that all non-essential services will be starting on a two-hour delay because of the severe weather.

