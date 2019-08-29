Expect scattered showers and storms again today in the high country and through southern Arizona. While forecast models show a generally dry day for the Valley, there's a slim chance an outflow from nearby storms could produce an isolated storm in Metro Phoenix this evening. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly sunny skies and very humid conditions for the Valley with highs around 107 today.
An Excessive Heat Warning begins for Metro Phoenix Friday at 10 a.m. and continues through Saturday at 8 p.m. Highs will rise to around 110 under sunny skies with lows close to 90. No storms are expected in the Valley during this time. Storms chances for the high country should also drop.
Monsoon moisture looks like it will ramp up again Sunday through Tuesday, with storm chances at around 20 to 30 percent Sunday afternoon, and again for the afternoon of Labor Day Monday. Afternoon highs will drop below 110.
Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up .14" of rain last night, with parts of north Phoenix at over and inch, and Mesa and Surprise at more than half an inch.
Our total rain for the monsoon at Phoenix Sky Harbor is now up to .41".