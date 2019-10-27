Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures are expected around Arizona today. But with the approach of a vigorous cold front, we’re going to see the winds picking up this afternoon. And in northern portions of the state, you’ve got either a Wind Advisory or Red Flag Warning out. Either way, the winds will be peaking above 40 mph and the fire danger will be high.
That cold front will produce some light snow across NE Arizona during the morning hours on Monday but not much in the way of accumulations is expected. And no rain for the Valley. That doesn’t seem to be in the cards for at least another week.
But cooler temps are in the cards for metro Phoenix. After Sunday’s 87, expected highs only in the low-to-mid 70s thru Thursday. It will be the 2nd straight Halloween for Phoenix with highs in the 70s. That’s pretty nice.