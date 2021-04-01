The hottest temperatures of the year arrive today and continue through the Easter holiday weekend as high pressure strengthens across the Desert Southwest.
In the Valley today, we'll hit our first 90-degree temperatures of 2021, with a forecast high for Phoenix of 94 degrees.
A weakening area of low pressure tracking into Arizona from the east will increase clouds today through Friday, just north and south of the Valley.
This weather feature will also produce gusty winds statewide today and tonight before weakening tomorrow.
In the Valley, we'll see winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
In the mountains, we'll see winds sustained and 10 to 15 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for southeast Arizona for high fire danger today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Valley temps will top out each day in the mid to upper 90s through Monday. Lows will be in the 60s.
We could tie or break daily high temperature records Saturday through Monday.
There's also a chance we could hit 100 for a high in Metro Phoenix on Easter Sunday or Monday.
If we do, this would be the third earliest 100-degree day recorded by the National Weather Service for Phoenix.
For now, forecast highs include 93 Friday, 97 Saturday, 99 Sunday and 98 Monday.
Across the state, highs will remain 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year.
Looking ahead to next week, forecast models disagree with whether a trough will save us and drop Valley highs back down to the 80s.
For now, we're looking at a high of around 91 Tuesday, with the 80s returning starting Wednesday.
No rain is expected in the Valley for the next seven days.
Thunderstorms in the high country for Friday also look to remain void of rain.