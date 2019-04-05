Dry and warm weather kicks off the weekend for the Valley before temperatures climb to the hottest levels so far for 2019.
In Northern Arizona, a few showers will develop through Saturday afternoon along with a disturbance tracking through this area. Snow levels will be above 7500 feet with light snow and rain accumulations. Conditions dry out Saturday evening.
By Sunday, high pressure across the Pacific will strengthen. This will send daytime highs about ten degrees warmer than normal by Monday, but still below record territory.
On Wednesday, a cold front will put the brakes on the heat. Ahead of the front, winds will be gusty and clouds will increase Tuesday. Behind the front, afternoon temperatures will tumble nearly 15 degrees.
Cooler than normal temperatures and dry weather should wrap up next week.
In Phoenix, look for mostly cloudy skies with a low of 60 tonight. For Saturday, partly sunny with a high of 81. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with a high of 90. Highs peak Monday at around 96 degrees, then 95 for Tuesday. The average high for this time of year is 83.