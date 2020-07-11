The hottest temperatures so far this summer have moved into Arizona. Valley temperatures this afternoon ranged between 110-120 degrees.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across Metro Phoenix, the southern deserts, and below 4500 feet in northern Arizona until 8 p.m. Monday.
A strong ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest is leading to the extreme summer heat. There won't be much movement in that system over the next few days.
Tomorrow, the forecast high is 116, with a current daytime high record of 115.
For Monday, the forecast high is 114, which would tie that day's record of 114.
We've so far hit 17 days with temperatures at 110 or greater in Metro Phoenix for this year. The average is about 19 days in a given year.
This is not a dry heat, as dew points will remain in the 40s and 50s across the state.
Despite the humidity, thunderstorm activity remains limited. Isolated to scattered storms will fire off north and east of Metro Phoenix, mainly along the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains, each afternoon and evening through next week. The main threats with these storms are cloud to ground lightning and erratic winds.
Phoenix is not expected to see any rain over the next seven days.
The last time we picked up measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor was three months ago, on April 11.