Hottest November day in Phoenix ever recorded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona broke yet another heat record Thursday afternoon.
Phoenix Sky Harbor reported the temperature at 98 degrees at around 1:30 p.m., making it the hottest November day on record. The previous record was in 2009 at 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
This is also the latest day of the year with a high of 98 degrees or more on record.
But don't worry! Major changes are ahead with some storms moving into Arizona this weekend. Temperatures will fall to the 70s and 60s for the weekend. We will also see a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. Our best shot for rain in Phoenix looks like it will be Sunday with a 40% chance of showers.
Stay cool, Arizona!
Here's the graphic to reflect the high so far for today. Stay hydrated! #azwx pic.twitter.com/QIdVqhZifX— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 5, 2020