An Excessive Heat Warning continues today for much of Arizona as a dangerous heat wave persists. In the Valley, look for mostly sunny skies and what will likely be the hottest day so far this summer at 116 degrees. There's a slight chance for blowing dust this afternoon. Storms will be most likely to the north and east of the Valley.
There's a slight chance for isolated storms in the Valley tomorrow and the Excessive Heat Warning is in effect again until 8pm. Temperatures come down just a few degrees to near 109-110 for the rest of the week ahead, with mostly sunny skies on tap for the Valley. Storm chances continue for the high country and far southern Arizona as we stay in a low-grade monsoon pattern, with the potential for things to pick up a bit by the second half of the week.
The last time we picked up measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor was three months ago, on April 11.