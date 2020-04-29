The hottest day of the year (so far) arrives today in Phoenix.
High temperatures will top out around 104 degrees.
Plan on a sunny and dry day ahead.
Thursday could be even hotter with a forecasted high of 105 degrees.
The sunny and dry conditions will continue into the weekend with temps falling just a bit, down to 100 for Saturday.
High pressure is weakened a bit for next week, but temperatures will still be running above normal.
Highs on Monday will be 99 degrees, which is 10 degrees above what we normally see this time of year.
Be sure to stay cool and drink plenty of water.
Have a great day!