Sunny and warmer weather in the Valley today with temperatures heading back above average for this time of year. Look for a Valley high of 109 degrees, making today likely our hottest day this week.
Temps come down a bit over the weekend, but conditions stay hot, dry and windy across our state. Look for 10-20 mile per hours winds Friday and Saturday in the Valley, with a Fire Weather Watch in effect Friday across some higher elevations of our state.
A slight bit of monsoon moisture brings a chance of thunderstorms across far Southern Arizona and the New Mexico/Arizona border over the next few days, but likely these storms will be mostly dry and very isolated. Next week looks to bring more hot and dry weather for the Valley, despite monsoon season officially starting Monday.
