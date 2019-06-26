Another decent day is on tap for your Wednesday in Phoenix.
Temps will climb to 105 today, which is one degree before normal for this time of the year.
What an amazing month so far. We have had 15 days with below average temperatures.
That sure is better than the record for today which is 122 degrees set back in 1990. That was the hottest day recorded ever since we've been keeping records in Phoenix.
High pressure builds in for the end of the week, bringing even hotter temps.
Get ready because the heat really turns up this weekend; Valley highs will be around 110 by Saturday.
Have a great day!