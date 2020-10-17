A slight cooling trend kicks off today around Arizona as high pressure over the eastern Pacific weakens in response to a trough set up across the northern US.
Hazy skies from wildfire smoke drifting into the Valley and into our mountain communities from both California and the Horse Fire in Yavapai County will give the appearance of cirrus clouds from time to time. Most of that smoke should stay thousands of feet above the ground and not generally impact air quality in Metro Phoenix, but for people living close to the Crown King area or to the east of there, westerly winds will make that smoke have a greater impact on air quality.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny and hazy skies with a high of 98 and a low of 65.
Highs will top out at around 97 degrees from Sunday through Wednesday, then down to the mid 90s Thursday and Friday.
The normal high for this time of year in Phoenix is 88.
Morning lows will remain in the 60s.
In the mountains, highs will range from the low 70s to near 90 degrees with lows in the 30s to 50s.
Breezes will kick up during the afternoon hours in the Valley at up to 10 mph, and in the mountains, gusts of 20 to 25 mph are possible.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.
Because conditions are so dry, fire danger remains high. Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place for virtually all of Arizona.