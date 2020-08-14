The excessive Heat warnings for metro Phoenix will continue through the weekend into Wednesday night. Expect temperatures will above average. Day time highs will be in the 111-115 range and morning lows will be right around 90. Already on Friday at 2pm, the temperature at Sky Harbor airport had rocketed to 116 degrees. Not quite a record for the date, but close. The record is 117 which we set in 2015.
Overall, a ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather this weekend effectively shutting the door to more moisture making it in and keeping us hot. However, we’re seeing some potential shifts in the overall pattern that is, at least, going to bring us slight chances for storms at times next week. Right now we’ve got a 20% chance for storms in the forecast for Monday evening and a 20% chance for storms Friday evening into Saturday morning. And the other days next week do carry smaller chances for rain, but we’ll only mention those if we trend that way. No use in getting to worked up about nothing. (Hey, that could be the theme of Monsoon 2020!)
In any event, we continue we’ll behind on our monsoon moisture and are hopeful the last two weeks of August will jump start the rain, with the help of a tropical system or two. And remember, we’ve tended in recent years to get a decent amount of rain in September so we’re still holding out hope to add additional moisture during the summer of 2020.