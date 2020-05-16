High pressure builds over Arizona through Sunday, leading to low 100s across the Valley. Across the rest of Arizona will be about five to 10 degrees above normal through Sunday.
By Monday, a strong low pressure system tracking from the Pacific Northwest will increase wind speeds and increase fire danger.
Gusts around the Valley will range between 20 and 30 mph and for the mountain gusts at 35 to 50 mph, through Tuesday,
This will kick off a cooling trend for the rest of the week. Valley highs will drop to the mid 90s Tuesday and the upper 80s Wednesday.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.