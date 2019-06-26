As a storm system passes well to the north of Arizona, we’ll see some high clouds over the next few days. But temperatures will trend warmer as a ridge of high pressure builds to the east of us into the weekend.
Highs on Thursday will be around 106 and up to 108 on Friday afternoon. For the weekend, we’re forecast highs around 110 both Saturday and Sunday. While it will be hotter than it’s been the past several days, it’s unlikely we’ll see any heat warnings. But that doesn’t mean you should igmore taking precautions in the heat.
Next week temperatures will begin to moderate. By the Fourth of July, we’re looking at highs around 107 and a slight chance for some blowing dust.