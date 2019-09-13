Get ready for the return of summer heat!
Ridge of high pressure over the region strengthens heading into the weekend, driving temperatures in the valley to 103-107 for Saturday.
However, there is some relief heading our way next week. An area of low pressure will push through the west and continue to bring moisture to Arizona. Which in turn leads to a chance of showers by Monday for the Valley.
High country will see off and on showers starting Sunday night through Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms with bring lightning, winds and heavy downpours to the mountains.
The storms will also bring a cool down in temperatures as they once again drop into the 90s starting Sunday.