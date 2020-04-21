A slightly cooler day is on tap in Phoenix for your Tuesday.
Plan on a sunny day with high temperatures in the low 80's. No rain in the forecast for today.
Today will be the last 'cool' day for a while as we are set to climb to the 90's by Wednesday.
The warm weather marches on into the weekend with us quickly getting to the upper 90's by the weekend.
Saturday's high temperature is 99 degrees and it looks likes Sunday could be our first 100-degree-day of the year.
High pressure will keep us hot into next week, Monday looks like it will bring a high temp of 100 degrees as well.
We are well past the “average” first 90-degree reading for Phoenix.
That normally occurs on March 31st.
But if we get to 100 in the next week, that will be “early.”
The average first 100 occurs on May 12th.
That’s the all-time average with years dating back to 1896.
But the last 30 years, the first 100 has averaged May 2nd.