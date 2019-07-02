We are starting the first week of July off with toasty temperatures!
Temps hit 110 for the first of the month, with not a ton of change expected for the rest of the week.
We can expect occasional breezes in the valley Tuesday with highs around 107.
A bit of cooler air moves into Arizona midweek thanks to an area of low pressure that is moving into the Pacific Northwest.
This will drop temps to around 106 by the Fourth of July.
As far as rain goes, keeping holding your breathe!
No sign of the setup we need to get monsoon storms in the Valley.
That could change next week, but more time is needed still for an accurate answer.
Have a great day!