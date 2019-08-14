The dangerous heat continues in the Valley of the Sun for your Wednesday.
Temps will start out in the 70's and the 80's this morning, but we will rocket to 113 degrees later on this afternoon.
An Excessive Heat Warning now continues for metro Phoenix through Friday.
We’re forecasting 113 on Thursday and 111 on Friday.
The weekend will be slightly cooler with high temps falling to around 109 on Saturday.
But next week the heat returns again with highs climbing to around 112 degrees by Tuesday.
So far we’ve had 19 days this summer where the temperature has risen to 110 degrees or more. That’s above average. The record is 33 days at 110+ in 2011.
Stay cool!
