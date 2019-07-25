Look for another warm and humid day in the Valley of the Sun. High temperatures will peak near 106 degrees today under partly cloudy skies. There's only a slight chance for monsoon storms and blowing dust today, with a better chance of storms in higher elevations and across Southern Arizona.
High pressure will center itself right over the top of Arizona the next few days and bring down the chances of storms through the weekend.
The high temperatures will increase, as well, getting to at least 110 both Saturday and Sunday.
Storm potential increases again by next Tuesday and Wednesday in the Phoenix area.
There is another High Pollution Advisory for Ozone in effect for Maricopa County today.