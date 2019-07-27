The Valley is expected to remain dry for the weekend but it'll be hot and muggy.

Very hot and sunny weather is on tap this weekend in the Valley as high pressure tracks from eastern Arizona towards southern California.

With this pattern change, storms will decrease in coverage and mainly be confined to the White Mountains both Saturday and Sunday.

An increase in moisture is expected Monday as high pressure repositions itself across New Mexico, with storm chances for the Valley returning to the forecast Tuesday. Rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible through Wednesday.

Forecast models indicate drier air moving into the region towards the end of the week.

Temperatures begin to take a tumble Tuesday, with the Valley potentially seeing double-digit highs by Wednesday.

For Phoenix today, look for sunny skies and afternoon breezes with a high of 111 and a low of 90. On Sunday, a mostly sunny day with a high of 110 and a low of 88.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.