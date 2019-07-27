Excessive Heat Warning in place for the Valley Sunday as our temperatures remain hot. High pressure tracks from eastern Arizona towards southern California.
Storm chances will decrease in coverage and mainly be confined to the White Mountains for Sunday afternoon.
An increase in moisture is expected Monday as high pressure moves across the state and back into the Four Corners.
Storm chances for the Valley returning to the forecast Tuesday. Rain, lightning and gusty winds will be possible through Wednesday and possibly Thursday.
Forecast models indicate drier air moving into the region towards the end of the week.
Temperatures begin to take a tumble Tuesday, with the Valley potentially seeing double-digit highs by Wednesday.