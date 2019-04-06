Get ready for the ouch, why, no, I'm not ready feeling, for Sunday. The Valley could hit its first 90 degree afternoon of 2019. Yes, we talking about it happening a few weeks ago and it didn't quite make it to that mark but this time Mother Nature means business.
High pressure strengthens across the region and temperatures will begin their climb. By Monday and into Tuesday, highs will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal and near the 100 degree mark for some Valley cities but below record territory.
Windy to breezy conditions statewide beginning Tuesday into Wednesday. Southwest wind gusts in the Valley may hit speeds of 30 mph, while the mountains may see speeds of 55 mph.
A cold front will sweep through the state Wednesday night, leading to a drop in temperatures for Thursday. A few clouds will be dragged in by the system.
Another cold front is forecast to bring more cooling on Friday with a slight chance of showers for the Valley.