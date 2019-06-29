The weather pattern remains pretty consistent, as high pressure sits across New Mexico, a trough is off towards the northwest, and remnant moisture from former tropical storm Alvin streams into Arizona from the southwest.
For the start of the week, the trough will track eastbound and allow temperatures to drop a few degrees through Independence Day.
A drier air mass from the west will also suppress most thunderstorm development through the end of the week.
Forecast models are still indicating no monsoon action through the holiday, and now are hinting to a longer wait before the monsoon flow patter sets up.
