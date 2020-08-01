August doesn’t appear to be bringing us any relief, with the climate prediction center showing, above average temperatures and below average rainfall expected.
Strong ridge of high pressure remains over the desert southwest through the midweek. This means temperatures will remain, very hot and well above normal. This is also limiting moisture in the state which means isolated thunderstorm activity will be minimal and remain over the higher terrain north, east and southeast of Phoenix.
Excessive Heat Warning, expires for some areas tonight by 8pm. But it remains in place through Monday night for the entire Valley.
High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect through Sunday evening for Maricopa County.
As for the status of the monsoon, storm chances are pretty low for the mountains through Tuesday, ranging between 10 and 30 percent along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains.
The Valley looks to stay dry, with only outflow winds expected during the afternoon and evening hours from nearby storms.
By Wednesday and Thursday of the upcoming week, some monsoon moisture from the south looks to deepen across the state as high pressure reposition itself near New Mexico.
While storm chances for the Valley remain quite low, scattered storms are expected in the mountains.
July 2020 for Phoenix will go down as the hottest month ever in Phoenix, since records began in 1895, with an average monthly temperature of 98.9.
We also set new daily records, overnight low records, most 110 degree plus days in a month and 115 degrees plus days in a month.
So Far, we have had 29 days of 110 plus degrees days in the Valley for 2020 our average is 19 days. The record is 33 days. Our Hottest afternoon has been 118 degrees.
When it comes to rain for July, we were well below normal only seeing .10" of rain a departure of -.95" our last rainfall before than was back on April 11th with .08". Since January we’ve gotten 3.65” a departure of -.63”.