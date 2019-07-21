Hot, humid and breezy conditions are on tap for Sunday around the Valley before our monsoon begins to take shape Monday.
High pressure east of Arizona is migrating towards the Four Corners region and will set up shop on Monday. This will allow Gulf moisture to flow into the state next week and create fuel for thunderstorm development.
For Sunday, isolated storms will be confined to the White Mountains.
By Monday, storms will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. The main threats for the high country and southeast Arizona are lightning and erratic gusty winds. In the Valley, blowing dust is possible.
There's a better chance for wetting rains and hail with thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Low storm chances remain in the forecast for the Valley Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures around the Valley will remain between 106 and 109 Sunday through Thursday, then bump up to 110 territory Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
For Phoenix today look for partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy winds and a high of 108 with a low of 88.