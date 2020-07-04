High pressure far to our southeast and drier air from the west will help suppress most thunderstorm activity through this next week.
For Sunday, isolated storms will be limited to the White Mountains and southeast Arizona but it's a very slight chance.
In the Valley Sunday, look for sunny skies and light winds and that pattern will continue for the next seven days. Highs will be around 110 territory each afternoon, give or take a degree or two.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll see any cooling thunderstorms from the monsoon in the Valley over the next seven days.
The last time we had measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor was April 11, when we picked up 0.08".