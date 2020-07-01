For a couple of days this week, we’ll see a bit of monsoon moisture, mainly in southeast Arizona. But on Thursday, a few storms may develop as close as Pinal County to the south of the Valley and push a little dust our way, sort of an early monsoon calling card. Storms will also pick up in eastern Arizona.
After that, the holiday weekend story will switch to hot temperatures. By Saturday, Sunday and Monday, we could have three consecutives days with highs of 110 degrees or more.
By the way, the hottest its ever been on the 4th of July in Phoenix is 118 degrees In 1989. And the most it ever rained was .22 of an inch in 1898. We don’t have to worry about any rain or record breaking this time around, but it is going to be very hot. The average high for the 4th is 107, so it looks like we’re going to beat that one.
The old-school “onset” of the monsoon, 3-days in a row of dewpoints of 55 degrees or more doesn’t seem very close for those who like to track the monsoon’s progress that way.